back
How antlers grow
Antlers are shed each year at the end of winter. But how do they grow back?
05/17/2018 4:01 PM
- 3.4m
- 13.6k
- 616
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
292 comments
Adriana C.01/13/2019 01:38
😳
Taipan S.09/10/2018 09:33
Nature
Ruth C.08/02/2018 23:52
Darren didn’t know they sometimes eat the velvet- will look up to see if they actually swallow the skin or chew it a bit
Naser A.07/19/2018 18:42
Fill in the gap.Thier females choose the one with big antlers snd human females choose the one with big....
Ricky P.07/19/2018 00:07
wow i never knew this
Whitney V.06/19/2018 03:18
this is the video I was talking about!
Floss B.06/14/2018 22:10
Peter Burke
Chelsea G.06/08/2018 09:08
😊
Hayley G.06/08/2018 07:12
this is how come the antler was outside our house xx
Daniel D.05/29/2018 17:38
Javier Diego
Megan H.05/29/2018 16:58
I wonder if there is any research being don't into the process of how the antlers grow, how they develop so fast and if there are any benefits to medical science to be found. What if we could find out how the bones develop so quickly and use that information or duplicate the process to help heal broken bones, like after a broken vertebrae or a broken hip in an elderly patients.
Ella R.05/29/2018 15:20
I want you to find this as interesting as me
Heath W.05/29/2018 13:01
I didn’t know that
Alexander P.05/29/2018 07:44
we know all about this now 😊
Autumn M.05/28/2018 20:59
This looks like something out a horror movie!! 😳
Paulina B.05/28/2018 19:46
I find it so fascinating 😱
Chiara S.05/28/2018 19:42
😱
Steven H.05/28/2018 18:31
Show this shep
Jessica C.05/28/2018 18:25
😱
Keyry L.05/28/2018 14:32
i thought this was interesting jdjd