How did the great auk go extinct?
There used to be millions of these birds in Canada, in France, and even in Florida. But that was before humans got involved...
12/11/2019 11:48 AM
21 comments
Laikamjun M.5 days
Keep hunting the animal. This will make animal end up and never exits it
Christopher I.5 days
No big loss. It was an ugly bird anyway
Marlene B.6 days
The birds are extinct. What is the point of telling this story other than making money out of it.
Maria V.6 days
😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
Robert A.7 days
If there's one thing that you can say about mankind is there's nothing kind about man
Esmeralda P.7 days
Humans, most of the times, are monsters in the eyes of other creatures.
Patrick A.7 days
the Inuit used to call these penguin, and the discovery of these in the deep south caused them to get the name.
Mira M.12/11/2019 20:34
Interesting
Vincent S.12/11/2019 16:14
Humans are very disgusting.... Ate them out cause their meat were tasty.
Irina G.12/11/2019 15:50
Humans are worst predictors of all! And stupid as a tree stamp! Pretending to be a God who can “improve NATURE”! Idiots!
Hiills T.12/11/2019 15:35
...I'm just fed up with the constant blaming our ancestors get for making creatures extinct... Enough already. Everyone knows about these extinct creatures and what led them there... People were stupid and uncaring back then (well still are) but now we have people today who will fight and do anything to save species on the brink or are endangered and help their numbers rise. Why can't titles be changed to "Corrupt humans" instead of "Humans" on the whole, blaming the entire race for the crap corrupt people did
Elizabeth S.12/11/2019 15:25
So sad
Kyle T.12/11/2019 13:55
We constantly talk about how humans led to the extinct of an animal. Eventually, the future AIs will talk about how humans led to the extinct of the planet Earth, starting with the plastic pollution within us
Doug J.12/11/2019 13:54
Yeah they also killed off a tribe that once lived there and they went extinct around the same time
Jim B.12/11/2019 13:49
Sad
Shango G.12/11/2019 13:44
Blame your so called hunting season
Matt P.12/11/2019 13:25
99% of all species of all animals in earth's history have gone extinct.... A little fun fact for ya.
Lilla W.12/11/2019 13:19
Some humans can't keep their greedy paws from taking, taking, taking... this is not the last one to disappear 😭
Ewa M.12/11/2019 13:07
Not humans... not even Europeans. Lets be specific: European development models. The deadly pest that has gone all over the planet and killed or slaved everything it encountered is a set of ideas about development. The trail of death and environmental destruction by the so called civilized and superior European models of development is everywhere where the bullshit ideas have been adopted
Ne R.12/11/2019 12:28
What???extinct as in zero???🙀😭human d culprit??&üv been asking why things happen in nature its bec.of us this is natures wrath!