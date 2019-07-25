back
How do batteries affect the environment?
They require more energy than they can provide, and affect the environment throughout their whole lifetime... Here is why batteries are so bad for the environment.
07/25/2019 6:33 AM
18 comments
Shivashankar B.07/31/2019 06:35
I think some of us should think of manufacturing the old spring wound watches, time pieces and clocks again. This will reduce the use of batteries to an extent and also provide that antique look.
Farhan I.07/30/2019 16:24
time to use potato
Martin W.07/30/2019 12:17
So what is the real world alternative?
Marcel G.07/28/2019 15:24
When you buy new batteries in the Philippines , and you want to leave your old and used ones where you buy the new ones , they don't accept the old ones , because the shop can't bring them to a recyle collecting place because yhey don't have them here
Mushtaq J.07/28/2019 15:18
Europe got Clean batteries. . China and Asia got dirty Pollution
Hassan N.07/27/2019 20:33
Idk what this world wants anymore should we live our lives happily or should we all Cry we’re alive and one day about to die.
Ruben S.07/27/2019 08:19
We need to ban single use batteries right now. We should all use rechargeable batteries for the moment until technology arrives with something better.
Ahmad F.07/26/2019 20:31
It is called inefficiency in energy converting process. It's happening all the time in our life.
Sergey .07/26/2019 16:25
У нас в Бишкеке пункт приёма батареек находится на ул. Московская 154
Mlenga M.07/26/2019 15:33
Now I learn that no invention is only happiness. We have plastic as the biggest problem now also batteries.
Gordon E.07/26/2019 08:34
Everyone has to have a engineer & a good bloody electrician & set a windmill with direct power boosts homes, vehicles & accessories or actually batteries are bad ideas. Just imagine a Mercedes, Bentley, BMW etc having the latest windmills won't be surprised if it will be set in their wheels??? Wow I taught out of the box... Sorry peeps if I got on the wrong side.. Cheers now 😎👍
Abu L.07/26/2019 06:58
What is the alternative?
Taha R.07/25/2019 08:47
how much ashar is responsible
Park C.07/25/2019 08:16
My city uses 99.99% wind/hydro electric power. It would cost me .001 cents to fill up a battery. This post is only true for non-rechargeable batteries in communities with non-renewable energy. Batteries are a necessity of modern life. The key is to do them properly.
Enes B.07/25/2019 08:11
Ok that is so sad. I almost use the most less amount of batteries in my whole life. I think twice before I throw them out. But still every equipment I work with, works with these AA and AAAA batteries. So it looks like the whole system is not ready to change this right now.
Tin K.07/25/2019 07:40
So... no solar sys is green
Maria T.07/25/2019 07:12
alternative please? i've literally stopped buying anything requiring batteries.
Paul H.07/25/2019 06:44
I put used batteries into a 2l Coca-Cola bottle, and leave it there. Anyone has any idea how to deal with it? Reall.