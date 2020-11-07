back
How to cool down without A/C
How to stay cool (and eco-friendly) without A/C 🌡️
07/11/2020 12:28 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:21
How to cool down without A/C
- 3:00
The box jellyfish is one of the most feared animals
- 3:54
This association repairs home appliances to give them a new life
- 14:18
Vanuatu's fight against plastic
- 1:52
Ain't No Barrier High Enough (For Baby Elephant)
- 5:18
Meanwhile, the world's forest area continues to shrink
6 comments
Lindsay G.6 minutes
I'd guess tha a/c is used as much in tropical countries to reduce the humidity as to reduce the temperature. If you live near a desert, maybe more humidity will help. Not anywhere near an ocean - humidity IS the problem.
Le N.6 minutes
https://youtu.be/nt2oyaP2m6Q
Chris W.8 minutes
"Cool down your home with humidity..." It's been upwards of 30º in southern Ontario for a week, nearly 40º with the humidity. Your idea is terrible.
Paula A.15 minutes
Whoever wrote this obviously never lived in a tropical country...
Jerome P.16 minutes
Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger
Cristian U.28 minutes
Humidify your home full of expensive guitars, mhm, good one!