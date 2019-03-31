back
How to Save Money on Dinner and Fight Food Waste
Food waste costs UK businesses and consumers billions a year. This sustainable company came up with a plan to combat it — crowdsourcing leftovers. Bon Appétit!
03/31/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 03/31/2019 10:50 PM
Chagua I.04/27/2019 16:43
What a sin!
Naiela M.04/21/2019 04:55
Amazing !
Joshua B.04/13/2019 22:16
I'm in love with her I would go without food
Jason D.04/13/2019 09:53
Here in 3rd world food waste is not our problem
Kaushik M.04/11/2019 04:29
I appreciate ur thought process,meanwhile it is a sort of somewhat thick or thin cause of providing food in a generous way.Cheers.
Bella D.04/10/2019 05:02
Splendid idea Kudos to this lady I hope it reaches the Philippines too
Anto B.04/09/2019 02:23
Good idea for the planet!
Gail L.03/31/2019 14:41
This food waste is even worse here in the US. My daughter works in the food service industry and is maddened at how much is thrown away every day.
Emad O.03/31/2019 12:07
United Kingdom I hope I can get in touch with me and I love the UK
Adnan A.03/31/2019 12:05
Earth need more people like this lady