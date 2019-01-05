back
If humans could hibernate
Can humans harness the power of hibernation? It may seem unbelievable, but scientists are currently looking into it.
01/05/2019 9:42 AM
- 129.6k
- 634
- 31
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
25 comments
Temor M.01/26/2019 00:01
The most fantastic sersial I have seen in my life time game of thron
Shakir P.01/24/2019 00:07
Well....thats captain America logic.
Preethi S.01/23/2019 11:57
Shijo Jose
Tyler D.01/21/2019 08:49
I volunteer as tribute
Madhu S.01/18/2019 23:10
😂
Bella M.01/14/2019 23:04
I don’t need to hibernate XD I sleep way tooo much
Mahesh S.01/12/2019 09:38
ALL HAIL Jon Snow, king in the north
Sumita R.01/08/2019 14:28
Thanks for the video. It might be possible in the future!
Cee C.01/07/2019 17:17
The Earth is dying.
Cee C.01/07/2019 17:16
Jon Snow rose again because of black magic.
Beverley B.01/07/2019 02:58
hibernation would work against obesity...lose the fat and work on the muscles when awake!
Bing A.01/06/2019 02:19
This is useless. Try and solve poverty first.
Dale B.01/06/2019 00:18
First they still have to get to Mars . The only way humans could hibernate is cryogenic , its going to take another hundred years till they figure this out and build all the infrastructure to house the frozen. This would only be for the elite anyway.
Genevieve S.01/05/2019 23:19
I am in a state of hibernation at the moment. I sleep most of the time and eat only two meals a day, but when called upon to act with precision and good judgement - I am your girl. So I think I should go to Mars. Yawn!
Vaughn G.01/05/2019 20:45
someones been playing to much halo
Rene C.01/05/2019 20:04
Humans should be extinguished in order to save life on earth!
Denise M.01/05/2019 19:16
I dont have to travel to Mars to hibernate. 😊
Alice L.01/05/2019 19:13
Can't be nice for the poor bears whose blood (and goodness knows what else) is being "researched". :-(
Jason T.01/05/2019 18:12
How about fix and look after the fucking Rock we're on before we fuck up another 😂
Brian T.01/05/2019 18:11
space is fake.