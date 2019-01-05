back

If humans could hibernate

Can humans harness the power of hibernation? It may seem unbelievable, but scientists are currently looking into it.

01/05/2019 9:42 AM
25 comments

  • Temor M.
    01/26/2019 00:01

    The most fantastic sersial I have seen in my life time game of thron

  • Shakir P.
    01/24/2019 00:07

    Well....thats captain America logic.

  • Preethi S.
    01/23/2019 11:57

    Shijo Jose

  • Tyler D.
    01/21/2019 08:49

    I volunteer as tribute

  • Madhu S.
    01/18/2019 23:10

    😂

  • Bella M.
    01/14/2019 23:04

    I don’t need to hibernate XD I sleep way tooo much

  • Mahesh S.
    01/12/2019 09:38

    ALL HAIL Jon Snow, king in the north

  • Sumita R.
    01/08/2019 14:28

    Thanks for the video. It might be possible in the future!

  • Cee C.
    01/07/2019 17:17

    The Earth is dying.

  • Cee C.
    01/07/2019 17:16

    Jon Snow rose again because of black magic.

  • Beverley B.
    01/07/2019 02:58

    hibernation would work against obesity...lose the fat and work on the muscles when awake!

  • Bing A.
    01/06/2019 02:19

    This is useless. Try and solve poverty first.

  • Dale B.
    01/06/2019 00:18

    First they still have to get to Mars . The only way humans could hibernate is cryogenic , its going to take another hundred years till they figure this out and build all the infrastructure to house the frozen. This would only be for the elite anyway.

  • Genevieve S.
    01/05/2019 23:19

    I am in a state of hibernation at the moment. I sleep most of the time and eat only two meals a day, but when called upon to act with precision and good judgement - I am your girl. So I think I should go to Mars. Yawn!

  • Vaughn G.
    01/05/2019 20:45

    someones been playing to much halo

  • Rene C.
    01/05/2019 20:04

    Humans should be extinguished in order to save life on earth!

  • Denise M.
    01/05/2019 19:16

    I dont have to travel to Mars to hibernate. 😊

  • Alice L.
    01/05/2019 19:13

    Can't be nice for the poor bears whose blood (and goodness knows what else) is being "researched". :-(

  • Jason T.
    01/05/2019 18:12

    How about fix and look after the fucking Rock we're on before we fuck up another 😂

  • Brian T.
    01/05/2019 18:11

    space is fake.