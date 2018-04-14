back
In Turkmenistan, this crater has been burning non-stop since 1971
This is the "Door to Hell". 🔥
04/14/2018 2:31 PM
- 775.0k
- 2.8k
- 179
96 comments
Malo M.12/01/2019 18:37
What is the song please?!
Hakimi H.11/29/2018 11:00
damn soviets 😂
Marko B.04/19/2018 15:03
😮
Andrej K.04/19/2018 08:48
naso sam ti mjestp za "black listu"
Ryan B.04/19/2018 00:03
we can reenact the high ground scene
Pauline M.04/18/2018 21:21
:D ça donne envie d'y aller pour voir en vrai :D
Ian S.04/18/2018 21:08
😡😡😡😡😡
Mar T.04/18/2018 21:06
lol da war i scho campen und grillen 😉 lol
Parth N.04/18/2018 21:06
remember?
Mar T.04/18/2018 21:05
War i scho
Nouman S.04/18/2018 20:44
wanna cook in it !!
Alec F.04/18/2018 20:37
Turkmenistan?
Jon R.04/18/2018 19:56
ha ha ha see you there 🤣
Jordan P.04/18/2018 19:39
my front door is famous
Живко К.04/18/2018 19:30
U.S army “did u say oil”
Artur J.04/18/2018 19:29
It should be called Communist Idiots!
Gérald C.04/18/2018 19:24
Ornella D'amico
Jurisin B.04/18/2018 19:16
Put the tank vith the wother under the flame and you have central heating for the people who live in the that countri
Steffan M.04/18/2018 19:13
CANON BALL!!!!!!!!
Sébastien H.04/18/2018 19:02
welcome home!