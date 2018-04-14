back

In Turkmenistan, this crater has been burning non-stop since 1971

This is the "Door to Hell". 🔥

04/14/2018 2:31 PM
  • 775.0k
  • 179

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

96 comments

  • Malo M.
    12/01/2019 18:37

    What is the song please?!

  • Hakimi H.
    11/29/2018 11:00

    damn soviets 😂

  • Marko B.
    04/19/2018 15:03

    😮

  • Andrej K.
    04/19/2018 08:48

    naso sam ti mjestp za "black listu"

  • Ryan B.
    04/19/2018 00:03

    we can reenact the high ground scene

  • Pauline M.
    04/18/2018 21:21

    :D ça donne envie d'y aller pour voir en vrai :D

  • Ian S.
    04/18/2018 21:08

    😡😡😡😡😡

  • Mar T.
    04/18/2018 21:06

    lol da war i scho campen und grillen 😉 lol

  • Parth N.
    04/18/2018 21:06

    remember?

  • Mar T.
    04/18/2018 21:05

    War i scho

  • Nouman S.
    04/18/2018 20:44

    wanna cook in it !!

  • Alec F.
    04/18/2018 20:37

    Turkmenistan?

  • Jon R.
    04/18/2018 19:56

    ha ha ha see you there 🤣

  • Jordan P.
    04/18/2018 19:39

    my front door is famous

  • Живко К.
    04/18/2018 19:30

    U.S army “did u say oil”

  • Artur J.
    04/18/2018 19:29

    It should be called Communist Idiots!

  • Gérald C.
    04/18/2018 19:24

    Ornella D'amico

  • Jurisin B.
    04/18/2018 19:16

    Put the tank vith the wother under the flame and you have central heating for the people who live in the that countri

  • Steffan M.
    04/18/2018 19:13

    CANON BALL!!!!!!!!

  • Sébastien H.
    04/18/2018 19:02

    welcome home!