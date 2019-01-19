back
Many animals master basic math
Math is not only something humans do. Here are 3 examples that prove it. 💯
01/19/2019 7:49 AM
- 164.5k
- 810
- 20
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
10 comments
Gene M.01/31/2019 19:57
BONJOUR MONS COMMENT ALLEZ VOUS?
Jose G.01/30/2019 05:20
los perros , no distinguen los colores , los animales no saben matemáticas , la iglesia ayuda a los pobres , los políticos son personas morales , honestas y luchan por los derechos del pueblo , bayer , nestle y monsanto cuidan la salud de las,personas y en face nunca se publican historias falsas
Alyssa M.01/28/2019 07:04
this is cool 🙂
Shaista S.01/25/2019 18:42
Subhanallah
Ana P.01/24/2019 01:29
Las matemáticas rigen el universo y nosotros somos matemáticas.
Stanislas d.01/23/2019 13:01
a tout moment je tombe sur un singe meilleur que moi en math
Mila M.01/22/2019 16:48
So, how did people find out about it? Did they go n ask these creatures? Like, hey can you count?
John A.01/19/2019 18:58
Try doing "maths". It is a plural. If you are trying to educate, you are failing.
Kejendra R.01/19/2019 17:55
So because of this notion you think animals are mathematicians? Hmmm.....
Julie A.01/19/2019 11:30
!