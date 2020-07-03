MDMA as a treatment for PTSD
One of the original uses for mdma was for research for treatment for ptsd but once it started being used to get high it was outlawed and no further research was allowed.
Wow
2 comments
Brandee S.43 minutes
Ralph O.an hour
Wow