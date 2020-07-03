back

MDMA as a treatment for PTSD

Does MDMA cure PTSD? This research trial proved it just might.

03/07/2020 12:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. MDMA as a treatment for PTSD

  2. What are super-spreaders?

  3. Protecting yourself from the coronavirus

  4. It's still hard not to touch your face

  5. #FBF : the 2003 SARS outbreak

  6. Trump vs. the coronavirus taskforce

2 comments

  • Brandee S.
    43 minutes

    One of the original uses for mdma was for research for treatment for ptsd but once it started being used to get high it was outlawed and no further research was allowed.

  • Ralph O.
    an hour

    Wow