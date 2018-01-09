back
Mr. Trash Wheel, the machine that keeps water clean in Baltimore
His name is Mr. Trash Wheel and he has one mission: cleaning up trash from Baltimore's waterfront. 💪
01/09/2018 3:46 PM
- 4.6m
- 349
- 9
5 comments
Debra G.04/22/2018 22:26
Is Brazil using this invention? Where? I live in Brazil and haven't heard about this here!
Green D.01/10/2018 13:44
What an invention is . Not just cleaning the waste it also is being used to generate electricity. Way to go. We need more smart people like them leading to more such inventions to save our environment. 👍🏻👍🏻
Heather M.01/10/2018 03:09
Seems like they would recycle some of the items... not incinerate them
Rebecca B.01/09/2018 20:40
😍
Darius M.01/09/2018 18:26
Respect!