Netflix Star Drops Science About Representation
Sahana Srinivasan is the first women of color to host a science show. But that's not enough for the 22-year old — she wants her Netflix show to mean more for young girls.
04/15/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 6:04 PM
11 comments
Hemayet U.04/25/2019 20:25
And we thought racism is a dirty word??
Sami K.04/24/2019 02:52
It's cancerous
Ra N.04/19/2019 15:51
Woman of color ?????🤔🤔😨
Frank T.04/19/2019 05:46
But,she's talk like white girl. . . .😕
Erdal A.04/17/2019 19:35
hello
Nirdesh K.04/17/2019 13:07
Why does she have to be a woman of color? Why not just another talented person hosting a science show? 🙄🙄🙄
احمد ا.04/17/2019 11:59
فعلا😂😂
Lana L.04/17/2019 03:43
Watch this with my grand kids . ITS GREAT!!
Brut04/16/2019 15:45
*CORRECTION*: Brainchild debuted on Netflix in November 2018.
Syed S.04/15/2019 19:46
Nice
Cheyenne H.04/15/2019 12:24
londynn might like this show