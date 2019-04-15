back

Netflix Star Drops Science About Representation

Sahana Srinivasan is the first women of color to host a science show. But that's not enough for the 22-year old — she wants her Netflix show to mean more for young girls.

04/15/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 6:04 PM
  • 80.7k
  • 13

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. Black Woman Wins Miss Universe For First Time in 8 Years

  2. Teens Break Barriers Through Surfing

  3. Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

  4. First/Second Generation: Growing Up Taiwanese-American

  5. Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

  6. Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

11 comments

  • Hemayet U.
    04/25/2019 20:25

    And we thought racism is a dirty word??

  • Sami K.
    04/24/2019 02:52

    It's cancerous

  • Ra N.
    04/19/2019 15:51

    Woman of color ?????🤔🤔😨

  • Frank T.
    04/19/2019 05:46

    But,she's talk like white girl. . . .😕

  • Erdal A.
    04/17/2019 19:35

    hello

  • Nirdesh K.
    04/17/2019 13:07

    Why does she have to be a woman of color? Why not just another talented person hosting a science show? 🙄🙄🙄

  • احمد ا.
    04/17/2019 11:59

    فعلا😂😂

  • Lana L.
    04/17/2019 03:43

    Watch this with my grand kids . ITS GREAT!!

  • Brut
    04/16/2019 15:45

    *CORRECTION*: Brainchild debuted on Netflix in November 2018.

  • Syed S.
    04/15/2019 19:46

    Nice

  • Cheyenne H.
    04/15/2019 12:24

    londynn might like this show