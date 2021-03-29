back

No Photoshop, just a mirage: viral photo of floating ship, explained

This viral photo of a ship floating above the sea is not Photoshopped. A science teacher explains how this is possible...

03/29/2021 4:58 PM
    No Photoshop, just a mirage: viral photo of floating ship, explained

4 comments

  • Kevin V.
    an hour

    It’s a glitch in the matrix.

  • Alejandro M.
    2 hours

    That would of solved yesterdays problem in the Suez

  • Josip M.
    2 hours

    Passing Suez? 😂😂😂

  • Aaron F.
    2 hours

    Not photoshopped bahahaha 🤣 you guys will believe anything huh 😅 just testing the waters haha

