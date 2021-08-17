back
One of the strangest animals on the planet, this is the echidna
It is a mammal but it lays eggs. It has electric-like sensors on its snout but no teeth. Meet the echidna — one of the weirdest creatures on the planet.
08/15/2021 4:58 PMupdated: 08/17/2021 11:24 AM
15 comments
Karl N.a day
Brilliant
Jason F.a day
They are from the turtle as every air breathing animal is.
Guy M.2 days
They're cuties. Not at all cuddly, but definitely cute.
Anna G.2 days
I love them. Ocassionally have one wonder through the back yard.
Jennie H.2 days
interesting 🤓
Amalia L.2 days
👀
Madeleine P.2 days
So interesting I love what they call the young, puggles, what a great name for these precious babies.
Colin D.2 days
Saw one on my walk just the other day ! I live next to the bush here in the Blue Mountains Australia
Katakyie E.3 days
Probably Australian
Sherry G.3 days
They’re termites eater . I want one
Claire D.4 days
Nawww they’re not weird! They r very sweet. And good swimmers too!
Stephen J.4 days
Platypi. And echidnas, I've heard, are related to hedgehogs.
Ben Jackson4 days
Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
O'brien C.4 days
1>Get your trading account well managed 100%with the latest trading software 85% to 95% accurate 2> investment is 100% safe 3>payout assured 100% in one week so kindly invest and earn good profits everyday $1,000 gives $10,500 in 1 week $1,600 gives $20,500 in 1 week send a DM now to learn how.
Lance D.4 days
We’ll discuss the platypus later. 🇦🇺🤣❤️💉💉