One of the strangest animals on the planet, this is the echidna

It is a mammal but it lays eggs. It has electric-like sensors on its snout but no teeth. Meet the echidna — one of the weirdest creatures on the planet.

08/15/2021 4:58 PMupdated: 08/17/2021 11:24 AM

15 comments

  • Karl N.
    a day

    Brilliant

  • Jason F.
    a day

    They are from the turtle as every air breathing animal is.

  • Guy M.
    2 days

    They're cuties. Not at all cuddly, but definitely cute.

  • Anna G.
    2 days

    I love them. Ocassionally have one wonder through the back yard.

  • Jennie H.
    2 days

    interesting 🤓

  • Amalia L.
    2 days

    👀

  • Madeleine P.
    2 days

    So interesting I love what they call the young, puggles, what a great name for these precious babies.

  • Colin D.
    2 days

    Saw one on my walk just the other day ! I live next to the bush here in the Blue Mountains Australia

  • Katakyie E.
    3 days

    Probably Australian

  • Sherry G.
    3 days

    They’re termites eater . I want one

  • Claire D.
    4 days

    Nawww they’re not weird! They r very sweet. And good swimmers too!

  • Stephen J.
    4 days

    Platypi. And echidnas, I've heard, are related to hedgehogs.

  • Lance D.
    4 days

    We’ll discuss the platypus later. 🇦🇺🤣❤️💉💉