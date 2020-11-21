back

Parler: a social media network that's MAGA approved

No fact checking. Extremists welcome. This is Parler, a rising social media platform among Donald Trump supporters…

11/21/2020 1:58 PM
    Parler: a social media network that's MAGA approved

11 comments

  • Courteney C.
    3 minutes

    Shared Entertainment Spot

  • Carol V.
    6 minutes

    What's sad is that conservative media platforms are growing because conman trump convinced them that all media except his chosen are "fake news". Now they will truly be locked into fake & biased news; & the division will remain.

  • J-Riel C.
    6 minutes

    This app will be shut down soon, hate is a crime!

  • Anna-Marie B.
    10 minutes

    BYEDon!

  • Shika W.
    12 minutes

    Platform for hate🤦🏽‍♀️

  • Kim Y.
    21 minutes

    Trumpers Love that "No fact checking"...

  • Jerry B.
    36 minutes

    Great comedy Channel for simple minded people!

  • Vince D.
    38 minutes

    Haters have to co-mingle on Parler. Let them go.

  • Alfredo V.
    40 minutes

    This is for all the racist people

  • Μιχαήλ Θ.
    42 minutes

    new places for your amusement

  • George S.
    an hour

    Hopefully the authorities are watching all the right wing nutjobs posting there.

