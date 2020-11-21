Parler: a social media network that's MAGA approved
Fake turtle eggs against illegal trafficking
Using drones to save forests
5 ways the world isn't designed for women
Genetically modified mosquitoes released in Florida
Mr. Checkpoint App Aims to Reduce Police Abusing Their Power
Shared Entertainment Spot
What's sad is that conservative media platforms are growing because conman trump convinced them that all media except his chosen are "fake news". Now they will truly be locked into fake & biased news; & the division will remain.
This app will be shut down soon, hate is a crime!
BYEDon!
Platform for hate🤦🏽♀️
Trumpers Love that "No fact checking"...
Great comedy Channel for simple minded people!
Haters have to co-mingle on Parler. Let them go.
This is for all the racist people
new places for your amusement
Hopefully the authorities are watching all the right wing nutjobs posting there.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
11 comments
Courteney C.3 minutes
Shared Entertainment Spot
Carol V.6 minutes
What's sad is that conservative media platforms are growing because conman trump convinced them that all media except his chosen are "fake news". Now they will truly be locked into fake & biased news; & the division will remain.
J-Riel C.6 minutes
This app will be shut down soon, hate is a crime!
Anna-Marie B.10 minutes
BYEDon!
Shika W.12 minutes
Platform for hate🤦🏽♀️
Kim Y.21 minutes
Trumpers Love that "No fact checking"...
Jerry B.36 minutes
Great comedy Channel for simple minded people!
Vince D.38 minutes
Haters have to co-mingle on Parler. Let them go.
Alfredo V.40 minutes
This is for all the racist people
Μιχαήλ Θ.42 minutes
new places for your amusement
George S.an hour
Hopefully the authorities are watching all the right wing nutjobs posting there.