Plants too are endangered because of climate change
More than 700 species of plants are facing extinction in France. 🌱🌷
02/01/2019 7:47 AMupdated: 02/01/2019 2:45 PM
42 comments
Malik K.02/27/2019 12:35
Verynice
이인섭02/25/2019 16:09
- We need to find a new way of life in the 21st century - When a person's warm heart changes the world and changes his mind, the world is peace immediately. There is one universe, one earth, and one human being. Human beings are a family of one roots, one family, one family. Now, the world of the 21st century will transcend ethnic, transcendent, transcend, transcend, transcend, transcend, transcend, and transcend the world as a whole. I have to live in Han. In this way, we can learn to eat, to eat, to stay away from the streets, things to see, things to play, etc. Now, as the whole world is becoming global e-government anyway, It is not an era in which the framework of education and education, the framework of finance, the framework of the military, the framework of industry, and the framework of the border are so deeply embarrassed and foolish. The world continues to be like this even in primitive times like war, killing people, killing biological weapons and chemical weapons such as nuclear weapons, such as fearsome firing weapons or mountains, and just how to go beyond the means and methods to kill and kill opponents It is time to completely change the way of non-human dark life that is so contrary to the fundamental principle of creation of the Great Universe, such as subjugation and revenge. Now, the leaders of all the countries in all fields around the world have developed a greater view of the world, a wider view, a higher and deeper perspective, focusing on the current UN organization, the United Nations, in a variety of different ways, We need to make sure that all people on this planet live and live freely and peacefully without any restriction, regardless of how they live and live in this world. Lee In - Seop Lee In Seop.
Rodny V.02/24/2019 22:59
Why not build more WALLS around these plants?
Subhash S.02/24/2019 02:04
Nice
DrThakur P.02/23/2019 08:20
बधाइ सर
Timothy B.02/22/2019 14:36
So, and ... what do we do about it?
Salome M.02/20/2019 05:01
Let's save nature
Subrahmanya P.02/19/2019 15:28
Very. Beautiful
Atta U.02/19/2019 07:42
Beautiful
James M.02/17/2019 17:45
Intensive farming slurry and pesticides and gm crops these things are heading for the end of the world
Taniraj S.02/16/2019 04:36
گل ڦل ٻوٽا دل کي راحت ڏيندا آهن،
Javed I.02/15/2019 19:34
Nice information.
Abdul M.02/14/2019 11:13
Beautiful
Fatema A.02/12/2019 08:17
very nice
Mafalda B.02/11/2019 22:55
There is no doubt........humans the worst/ predator and all. Is it so hard “to think” it’s our home.
Yuliantitanuwidjaja02/11/2019 15:26
Dimana kau yg memberi aku banyak bunga2,kok g tahu kring,apa kamu sakit,atau repot moga2 gak terjadi apa2 kring ya!❤❤
Muhammad B.02/11/2019 12:20
Beauty of nature
Николче С.02/11/2019 08:34
This world will experience the third mass extinction in the following 100 years.
Sheila E.02/11/2019 05:04
Horror of Horrors. The insect population will now crash, next will be birds that feed on them and all the way up the food chain till it reaches the most malignant on the top of the food chain.
Maarfat H.02/10/2019 14:25
Beauty of nature