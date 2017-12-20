back

Space junk is floating above our heads

Used rocket parts, dying satellites... 29 000 large pieces of trash are floating above our heads. 😧

12/20/2017 8:32 AM
62 comments

  • Kristhel P.
    12/30/2017 16:50

    I feel bad for the aliens

  • Kristhel P.
    12/30/2017 16:49

    So after were done polluting the earth our next target is the galaxy GREAT!!

  • Pranav P.
    12/26/2017 21:58

    Akshay Mhatre warna wall-E jysa ho jayega.

  • Angshumanash D.
    12/25/2017 06:48

    wont this debris create problem for future space exploration mission?

  • Oanh L.
    12/24/2017 03:52

    Is that how they narrowed the hole in the ozone layer?

  • অভিষেক চ.
    12/23/2017 19:19

    lol...now we r polluting space huh..😜😂

  • Sheila S.
    12/22/2017 21:06

    as if it is not enough to litter on earth. we create space junk.

  • Tony W.
    12/22/2017 17:51

    , but we can't see any of it., invisible space junk?,

  • Jordan K.
    12/22/2017 16:53

    Lies!!!! Think people. With no thrust it will fall back to earth.......media=fear mongering no matter the topic

  • Durt K.
    12/22/2017 16:50

    Footage?

  • Max H.
    12/22/2017 16:19

    Fine NASA for littering space

  • Derek S.
    12/22/2017 16:06

    Utter bull

  • Matt G.
    12/22/2017 15:37

    Big up Surrey Space Centre at Surrey University in My home town Guildford!!!👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

  • Jaron S.
    12/22/2017 15:33

    what you think?

  • Christoff M.
    12/22/2017 15:28

    I call bullshit. No sattelites all under ground wire and then transmission points.

  • Cae A.
    12/22/2017 14:48

    Bs so why don’t we see this garbage when nasa is on space when they say that they are on space because they never went to space there is no satellite 🛰 on space

  • Niya C.
    12/22/2017 14:37

    Dam globers 🌎e fkin Lying again!!! We all know the earths FLAT!! They think we're stupid don't they 😂 xx

  • Andrew W.
    12/22/2017 12:49

    Junk everywhere 🤔 https://youtu.be/hIcwqahIaZQ

  • Jordan M.
    12/22/2017 12:39

    Bull shit

  • Ashley S.
    12/22/2017 10:36

    So the best way to get rid of floating junk orbiting the planet, is to send more up there? 😂 what if the net that contraption fires misses it target? That'll be floating about there too