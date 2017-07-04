Stephen Hawking on global warming

Stephen Hawking's warning: Earth could become as hot as Venus... Which, by the way, is 250 degrees.
319 comments
Erika R.07/05/2018 22:13
Caleb C Cruz
Kevin M.10/24/2017 03:21
According to the founder of “The Weather Channel” Global Warming is a load of 💩. I lean toward believing him.
Waqar K.10/15/2017 17:58
Humza Khan
Marcos C.10/13/2017 06:31
How much y'all wanna bet that Trump is going to say he's smarter than Stephen Hawkings, and that Stephen Hawking's has no idea what he's talking about
Jupiter O.10/12/2017 03:33
Gtfoh
Paul H.10/10/2017 00:23
I not convince Stephen Hawkins said this, just cause its got a computer generated voice and his picture doesn't mean he said it.
Frankie B.10/09/2017 18:14
All these ignorant blindly stupid white people up Trumps asshole and can't see the reality of people of color or protection of the earth maybe we do deserve to go extinct you're all so fucking dumb
Manuwell H.10/09/2017 01:00
That would be screwed up if that's not really him thinking those thoughts so the computer can crunch the numbers and he can have a voice .. I'm starting to think someone's behind him with the keyboard 👀
James R.10/08/2017 01:09
The greatest Minds in the world disagree with Trump they are the greatest Minds for a reason.
Devin U.09/18/2017 21:53
when the smartest guy around says your wrong. Your wrong
Jessie C.09/15/2017 19:35
Hawkins is an old senile fear mongering globalist who thinks the earth can only support about 500,000,000 humans. The earth exist at the perfect distance from the sun in the Temperate Zone. There is no chance the earth will end up like Venus. During the jurassic period C02 levels were 5 times higher than they are now. During that same period the earth has the largest amount of diverse life forms in earths history. Since than 95 percent have gone extinct. So what does that tell you?
John Z.09/14/2017 13:17
So...there were people on Venus too! Who drove too much and ate too much manufactured beef and used too much energy - and had a president who didn't believe? And Donald destroyed their planet too - yikes, what are the chances??
Elvia G.09/13/2017 10:44
One country that doesn't believe in climate change is going to destroy the planet??? Get real!!! Mother Nature is in control n what happens is going to happen. Quit putting fear in people's mind. Like when the world was going to end. It is what it is!
Michael S.09/13/2017 03:34
Why does every body think he so great and smart he doesn't know anymore than the rest of us do because all the information is is getting is due to what he hears I will put him on the lines of Houdini
Mani M.09/13/2017 01:34
Please sr PRECIDENT DONALD TRUMP PLEASE LISTEN TO THIS PERSON!! PLEASE FOR THE LOVE AND SAFETY OF YOUR CHILDREN!! and THEIR FUTURE!!!!!
Lisa Y.09/12/2017 14:34
But its sure going to snow in the northwest in september no such thing as global warming get a grip n use your heads not for just sitting on your shoulders as a statue
Scott W.09/11/2017 05:15
He's a nut !
David S.09/10/2017 18:21
Ever heard the phrase "Book-Smart, but Common-Sense Stupid"?
Cj B.09/10/2017 17:18
Old weird ass talking head
Richard D.09/10/2017 04:07
Well..not true..the earth is healing her self..by nasal photos..to be venus..be long time..when we are not here no more..go astronomy..check facts