The Fantastic Grandmothers help study sea snakes in New Caledonia

They swim for one or two hours each day, to help study venomous sea snakes and other marine species. Meet the FGM, the Fantastic Grandmothers…

07/18/2020 10:28 AM
  • 15.3k
  • 5

4 comments

  • Evan C.
    8 hours

    Bad choice of acronym 🤦‍♂️. ‘FGM’ already stands for something else, you know...

  • Bruno N.
    a day

  • Nour S.
    2 days

  • Marcos R.
    2 days

