back
The group is trying to reduce pollution caused by balloon debris
"Most people wouldn't litter balloons on the ground, but they don't think twice when letting them go." Balloons are killing animals and destroying the planet. Here's how Balloons Blow is fighting the balloon industry.
11/03/2021 7:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:33
The group is trying to reduce pollution caused by balloon debris
- 3:16
Saving New York City’s coasts — with oysters
- 3:42
Saving America's native red wolf
- 4:07
An instrument that can play the music of plants
- 4:21
The hidden dangers of plastics pollution for marine animals
- 5:21
"The Trash Walker" is saving your waste
1 comment
Christina H.13 minutes
Right no more balloons in our house band for good thanks for informing me