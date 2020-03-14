back

The life of Rachel Carson, American marine biologist and environmentalist

She changed mankind’s relationship with nature, questioned the agricultural and scientific practices of her time and left her mark on the 20th century. This is the story of Rachel Carson.

03/14/2020 8:23 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. The life of Rachel Carson, American marine biologist and environmentalist

  2. The Australian white ibis is considered both a cultural icon and a pest

  3. Breeding flat-faced dogs is damaging their health

  4. How do batteries affect the environment?

  5. Interview: Native Americans are facing a new threat according to Casey Camp Horinek

  6. The diving bell spider encases its abdomen in an air bubble

0 comments