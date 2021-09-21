back
The special forces veterans turned coral reef protectors
These special forces veterans are now on a new mission: to rebuild coral reefs. Meet the divers from Force Blue ...
09/19/2021 4:58 PMupdated: 09/24/2021 2:25 PM
8 comments
Aaron H.5 days
Imagine if each of us kabillion ass holes did even the smallest thing for our planet.
Ronaldo D.6 days
What a great contribuition for sea life. Just like Dr. David Vaughan, from www.plantamillioncorals.org. Congratulations !!!
Lorraine R.09/21/2021 05:37
Brilliant!!
TaiTat09/20/2021 21:57
America should be doing this after destroying most of the wildlife... and the environment
Leslie B.09/20/2021 19:56
Great mission for our Veterans and the battle to save our environment! It's a win win for all. Thank you!
Helen B.09/20/2021 19:44
That's brilliant thankyou all
Vicki S.09/19/2021 19:28
With all the turmoil in the world, and this is what you are concerned with? Out of sight, out of mind. Would be nice to focus on something other than world crises.
Kathleen B.09/19/2021 18:26
What an AMAZING mission these diving forces are doing! Thank you for your continued service! 🥰