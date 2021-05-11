back
The truth about garbage patches in the ocean
"It's like a big, toxic soup." You might have heard of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. But it’s actually not a garbage “patch.” And there are five of them...
11/05/2021 7:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:33
The group is trying to reduce pollution caused by balloon debris
- 3:59
The truth about garbage patches in the ocean
- 3:58
Daniel Toben has picked up over a million pieces of trash
- 3:13
Kenyan activist's plea to world leaders at COP26
- 4:21
The hidden dangers of plastics pollution for marine animals
- 5:36
Vanessa Nakate's fight for climate justice
0 comments