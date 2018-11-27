back

There are thousands of legless lizards worldwide

These lizards have no legs, and they move just like snakes.

11/27/2018 3:13 PM
  • 2.3m
  • 98

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

60 comments

  • Sphabmixay D.
    12/31/2018 05:00

    Lygosama the family name

  • Daniel M.
    12/24/2018 13:40

    We got something like that we always called them joint snakes

  • Cris F.
    12/24/2018 07:56

    Evolution? Hahaha

  • Rajit C.
    12/02/2018 10:26

    😂😂😂

  • Zien L.
    12/01/2018 22:50

    Cross breed product of snake and lizard

  • Weerakon W.
    12/01/2018 20:14

    සමිපුර්නයෙන්ම ගන කියන්න

  • Mario J.
    12/01/2018 19:43

    Pura basura, religiosas,,, una porquería y su escoria humana,, sus mentira inventadas de un tal dios q UE les permite todo, para su putrefacción, aquí y en el más allá,, los perros de dios,, no se es antisemita,, no traten de engañar, con sus mentira,, no les pertenece, Palestina ni su gente,,

  • Adnan A.
    12/01/2018 19:15

    They were actually snakes

  • विष्णु ब.
    12/01/2018 16:09

    जय नाग नगेनी जय हो

  • Yuliantitanuwidjaja
    12/01/2018 16:08

    Lizard ?

  • Sayeem M.
    12/01/2018 15:57

    noice

  • Maheshori B.
    12/01/2018 15:53

    ॐःॐॐ

  • Patrick M.
    12/01/2018 14:22

    If i encounter one i cant wait to confirm if its a snake or lizard

  • Banda S.
    12/01/2018 06:36

    Nothing like lizards here there all snakes n not friendly with people

  • Banda S.
    12/01/2018 06:34

    We call them muswema

  • Khaga R.
    12/01/2018 06:17

    ॐ ॐम:

  • Emma P.
    12/01/2018 05:49

    They are all irritating to me.

  • प्रतिक्षा म.
    12/01/2018 05:20

    om

  • Gomezgani K.
    12/01/2018 05:17

    Don't have time to check it's eye lids.i meet one...it's a 🐍 period.

  • Tozammel H.
    12/01/2018 03:39

    আল্লাহ তাঁর প্রত্যেক প্রাণীকে খাদ্য সংগ্রহের পদ্ধতি শিখিয়ে দিয়েছেন