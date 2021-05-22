back

This animal-only bridge is saving lives and wildlife

About a million animals are killed in road accidents every day in the U.S. But this special bridge in Utah is allowing its wildlife to safely cross a 6-lane highway.

05/22/2021 4:58 PM
  • New

