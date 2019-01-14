This App Detects Signs of Depression

This smartphone app aims to detect when its users are getting depressed. 👀
26 comments
Andrea N.01/30/2019 21:27
What’s the app called
Emily P.01/28/2019 18:08
Do you think that stress is increasing because of stress and your entire life being public online for any random person with an internet connection to find and make fun of you? I’m sure people who are depressed also read more book than an average person, they play more single player games, they watch more YouTube. It’s not social media’s fault that teens are depressed (it doesn’t help either) but it can be an outlet to get feelings out and talk about them or think about them rather than bottling them up. I think this app can help people realize when they are slipping, but it’s not social media’s fault teens are depressed, its culture.
Tatheer F.01/24/2019 20:06
Who will think about suicide when you got all the memes and relatable stuff lmao
SaRath K.01/24/2019 18:48
So this app needs your other app usage data,what we type, location and access our calls. Wow NICE
Ximena Z.01/24/2019 05:32
I need :(
Mauro B.01/24/2019 02:27
so what’s the app name
Reda J.01/23/2019 15:51
if we upload this app ayl9aw machi ghir depression li 3ndna ayl9aw l3jb
Hadri N.01/23/2019 02:41
الفن لي كما هكذا هو فساد في الارض
حيدر ك.01/21/2019 19:10
oh Braut
Ernest T.01/21/2019 16:58
And yet,this is on SOCIAL MEDIA
Nugo B.01/20/2019 18:48
https://m.facebook.com/groups/1727870920655666
Rachin P.01/20/2019 07:17
That is another idea to know private information
Kimberly R.01/20/2019 05:57
Nah I need my memes
Tapash M.01/18/2019 07:17
And here I am Watching this ON a smartphone
Yoselin B.01/18/2019 03:33
what are you think about it? :o
Sambhrant B.01/17/2019 15:17
How depressed are you to make this app?
Farhan R.01/17/2019 09:34
Adrita Mim
Brut01/17/2019 03:04
This "magnetic" treatmentment for depression will change your outlook on life — along with your brain.
Ariana P.01/17/2019 00:27
Si van a poner subtitulos pongalos en español la concha de su madre
Samantha G.01/16/2019 21:07
:ooo