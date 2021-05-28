back

This App Is Your Online Bodyguard

Body shaming? Hate speech? Trolling? Sexual harassment? The Bodyguard app moderates it all to make the Internet a less toxic space for people. Here's how it works... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

05/28/2021 11:33 AM
  • 20.3K
  • 8

4 comments

  • Hervé F.
    6 days

    Good app to help people especially children. It's interesting for the mental health.

  • Rajesh S.
    6 days

    Hi 😊

  • Robin C.
    6 days

    Interpretation of languages across the world could be a probem

  • Brut India
    7 days

    is a startup supported by BNP PARIBAS, founding partner of . See you every Friday to discover the “Innovations that matter” and at between June 16-19, 2021: https://bit.ly/3uuS8Zx

