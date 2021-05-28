back
This App Is Your Online Bodyguard
Body shaming? Hate speech? Trolling? Sexual harassment? The Bodyguard app moderates it all to make the Internet a less toxic space for people. Here's how it works... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
05/28/2021 11:33 AM
4 comments
Hervé F.6 days
Good app to help people especially children. It's interesting for the mental health.
Rajesh S.6 days
Hi 😊
Robin C.6 days
Interpretation of languages across the world could be a probem
Brut India7 days
