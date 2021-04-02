back
This Collective Makes Art With Artificial Intelligence
These 3 guys make art using AI. And their works have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Meet Hugo, Pierre and Gauthier from the Obvious collective. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
04/02/2021 10:57 AMupdated: 04/02/2021 7:58 PM
- New
1 comment
Brut UK3 hours
👉 Obvious is a startup incubated at “La Maison des Startups” by LVMH, @Viva Technology’s founding partner. See you every Friday to discover the “Innovations that matter” and rdv ath on June 16 - 19, 2021 : https://bit.ly/3mdlZ6t