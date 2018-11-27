back

This Man is Seeing Color For the First Time

Watch this man see color for the first time thanks to his coworkers and some corrective glasses.

11/27/2018 2:01 PM
  • 167.3k
  • 14

8 comments

  • Juana V.
    12/01/2018 19:35

    Cuantas bendiciones q no apreciamos mientras otros las desean😭

  • Jhigs M.
    11/30/2018 11:20

    sir

  • Corey S.
    11/29/2018 19:29

    Great story. I’m happy for that man. (Uh oh here comes some humor) “soooo now I should feel safe that he can see COLOR”.

  • Lois R.
    11/28/2018 11:33

    Why doesn't insurance cover these Enchroma Glasses for all people with this deficiency?

  • Ashok T.
    11/28/2018 03:37

    Nice

  • Ben B.
    11/27/2018 18:32

    1 in every 12 men ?idk one Laos 🇱🇦 Person that doesn’t see colors is this even accurate?

  • Bio R.
    11/27/2018 16:52

    اوي خطيه .. ☹

  • Mohit S.
    11/27/2018 15:44

    LP version 2.0