This Startup Deploys Helium Balloons In Isolated Areas
This startup deploys helium balloons in isolated or remote areas to provide reliable telecommunications and help scientists. Meet Cédric and Julie, the founders of EONEF. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
04/09/2021 3:22 PM
is a startup supported by BNPP, 's founding partner. See you every Friday to discover the "Innovations that matter" and rdv at on June 16 - 19, 2021: https://bit.ly/3s6yIcl