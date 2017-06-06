Thomas Pesquet slammed Trump

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet just landed after 6 months in space and already has some thoughts on Trump's environmentally policy.
Marj S.06/07/2017 15:31
Fragile? No. Majestic and strong? Yes. Do we need to be good caretakers? Yes. Does that mean giving away trillions of dollars in climate change/global warming scams? Absolutely not.
Lace T.06/07/2017 06:54
All the Astronauts facial expressions and body language indicate: LIES.
James T.06/07/2017 03:55
People matter. Yeah, even poor people.... www.facebook.com/chapvnc
Brandon M.06/07/2017 03:30
The United Nation's own environmental change model shows that the Paris Climate Accord will lower the global temperature change by less than 1°C over the rest of the century, but will cost trillions of dollars. The Paris Climate Accord does not have nearly enough of an effect on anything to justify wasting tax payer dollars on. The United States should not waste money on climate change until we can actually quantify how much we are actually changing the climate and how much regulations can reduce this affect. I'm not denying the probability that humans are having a negative effect on the environment, but we should not be wasting money on reforms unless we know that these reforms will have a significant effect.
Robert B.06/07/2017 01:59
But those of us who have actually witnessed the natural world outside of a 70 inch flat screen in a New York brownstone realize that earth ISN'T fragile. It's cold and hard and cruel, and we are simply the apex predator on the planet. A highly evolved pack animal, that like any other species, adapts to our best resourced environment, and adapt that environment, to the degree we are able, to our needs. Do you think the beaver should do an environmental impact study on the groundhogs they are flooding out with their dam? Perhaps the woodpecker should show concern for the tree it is pecking holes in? Maybe the Asian carp should fund a program for the rivers it is choking out? All lifeforms do it. We can reasonably minimize it when fiscal matters are sound. But until green energy is competitive, oil will be the fuel of choice.
Javier G.06/07/2017 01:12
Irresponsible...not irresponsable. Carry on.
Kruger D.06/06/2017 21:07
6 months in space? Fucking BULLSHIT
Njundong W.06/06/2017 19:35
Merde. Voici la verite