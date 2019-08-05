Video Streaming’s Surprising Environmental Impact
Your online video binge-watching habit is hurting the environment. (Yup, even this video.) Digital technologies could account for 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions — the current share of car emissions — by 2025.
Impact of everyday digital life has on the planet
The carbon footprint from video streaming is ballooning to rival the emissions from an entire Western nation. 306 million tons of CO2 — i.e. nearly 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions —come from online videos: 34% Video on demand (such as Netflix) 27% Pornography, 21% Tubes (such as YouTube), 18% Others (such as Instagram) according to data from The Shift Project from a 2018 study. Everything a computer, tablet or smartphone does requires electricity. And, to generate that electricity, the world still predominantly uses fossil fuels — which produce carbon dioxide and contribute to heat-trapping greenhouse gases.
A 2018 report by The Shift Project — a think tank dedicated to a low-carbon future — stated online video viewing generated as much greenhouse gas emissions as Spain. To supply terminals, networks, and electricity (involving CO2 emissions), data centers account for about 2% of global emissions — a similar carbon footprint to the aviation industry. According to a projection by IT giant Cisco, by 2022 around 60% of the world's population will be online, with video making up more than 80 percent of all internet traffic. Maxime Efoui-Hess, an energy and environmental expert at The Shift Project and author of the study, said we need to urgently reconsider the future of internet use and think about cutting back.
To raise awareness of the impact everyday digital life has on the climate, The Shift Project has developed a CO2 calculator browser add-on that measures the emissions generated by internet activity. Nevertheless, the NGO doesn't place the responsibility solely on the end user; it believes the issue should be an important part of the political agenda. But so far, neither governments nor international institutions have recognized the problem, let alone made any efforts to bring about change. Some solutions for digital sobriety include: Removing auto-play features and using renewable energy to power data centers. A browser extension called Carbonalyser helps users gauge their computer’s emissions. Since the beginning of this video, you have created TK carbon emission.
Brut.
11 comments
ÏSl Â.08/29/2019 13:55
Stop posting then
Clay B.08/25/2019 12:21
You act like most atmospheric carbon doesn't come from China, India, and developing nations.
Rhiana C.08/25/2019 09:20
Why would you make VIDS?
Rubsan J.08/25/2019 07:57
No to movie night na garod ah
Ibrahim A.08/22/2019 15:24
we could just burn less coal and oil to produce electricity in the first place ._. seriously out of all damage possible from watching your laptop's or phone's screen for hours daily, this is the thing you are concerned about?
Iqra A.08/22/2019 14:54
So If we all decided to stop watching videos online would go bankrupt Lmao
Subhan K.08/21/2019 13:32
I am looking at you
Carin H.08/15/2019 16:58
If you care so much about future Just start afforestation you fool 😂
Nate B.08/09/2019 23:57
I guess we know who paid Brut for this. What nonsense.
Rosa H.08/09/2019 08:25
Brut, you always share videos and your followers watch it. So you that's your fault
Brut08/05/2019 14:20
