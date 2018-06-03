back

What is lightning?

Burning air, thunder and lightnings strikes... ⚡️ Here's how lightning works:

06/03/2018 7:11 AM
  • 544.4k
  • 59

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

41 comments

  • Muhammad G.
    01/20/2019 04:03

    super lightning

  • Liz M.
    08/25/2018 17:33

    Very interesting.⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡

  • Anaso M.
    08/19/2018 17:52

    What cause of lightning??

  • Anaso M.
    08/19/2018 17:38

    Awesome

  • Anaso M.
    08/19/2018 17:38

    awesome

  • Maryanne P.
    08/08/2018 23:26

    Truly amazing.

  • Sandy W.
    08/07/2018 23:55

    We just had some thunder and lighting around here. It sure was loud.

  • Holly S.
    08/07/2018 19:03

    x

  • Patricia A.
    07/23/2018 15:29

    scary

  • Charmaine H.
    07/17/2018 05:59

    Interesting !

  • مريم م.
    06/30/2018 20:48

    سبحان الله

  • Menridj S.
    06/29/2018 14:34

    سبحان الله

  • Dominga V.
    06/26/2018 18:31

    Si te los tengo

  • Uugii U.
    06/26/2018 14:07

    It like

  • Saleh M.
    06/25/2018 21:13

    That was really awesome

  • Bra H.
    06/22/2018 18:36

    استغفرالله واتوب اليه

  • Tejaswini M.
    06/18/2018 17:08

    Vinay

  • Какишов Э.
    06/16/2018 11:32

    Жаратылышты корчу кандай сонун. (жара-тыл-ыш жаратуучу дейт озу, философиялык коз карашта)

  • Anees A.
    06/15/2018 04:20

    سبحانه وتعالى

  • Rich A.
    06/15/2018 01:50

    Love the power