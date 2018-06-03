back
What is lightning?
Burning air, thunder and lightnings strikes... ⚡️ Here's how lightning works:
06/03/2018 7:11 AM
- 544.4k
- 3.0k
- 59
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
41 comments
Muhammad G.01/20/2019 04:03
super lightning
Liz M.08/25/2018 17:33
Very interesting.⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡
Anaso M.08/19/2018 17:52
What cause of lightning??
Anaso M.08/19/2018 17:38
Awesome
Anaso M.08/19/2018 17:38
awesome
Maryanne P.08/08/2018 23:26
Truly amazing.
Sandy W.08/07/2018 23:55
We just had some thunder and lighting around here. It sure was loud.
Holly S.08/07/2018 19:03
x
Patricia A.07/23/2018 15:29
scary
Charmaine H.07/17/2018 05:59
Interesting !
مريم م.06/30/2018 20:48
سبحان الله
Menridj S.06/29/2018 14:34
سبحان الله
Dominga V.06/26/2018 18:31
Si te los tengo
Uugii U.06/26/2018 14:07
It like
Saleh M.06/25/2018 21:13
That was really awesome
Bra H.06/22/2018 18:36
استغفرالله واتوب اليه
Tejaswini M.06/18/2018 17:08
Vinay
Какишов Э.06/16/2018 11:32
Жаратылышты корчу кандай сонун. (жара-тыл-ыш жаратуучу дейт озу, философиялык коз карашта)
Anees A.06/15/2018 04:20
سبحانه وتعالى
Rich A.06/15/2018 01:50
Love the power