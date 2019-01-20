back

What's a blood moon?

Twice a year, the moon turns red. That's what we call a "blood moon".

01/20/2019 7:36 AM
  • 164.5k
  • 55

Earth

38 comments

  • Nguyen T.
    02/01/2019 08:05

    Blood moon ball.

  • Maxime C.
    01/31/2019 23:01

    et apres on dit que jme drogue

  • Chinta L.
    01/30/2019 18:33

    Nopay Madison

  • Bora S.
    01/30/2019 16:44

    How long funded that name? Last 10-20 years eleminati foundation who pushed war games to kids and wanted and worked for to produces a lot of guns for make world wars? I watched some old american movies from 90s they said orange moon. Red moon. But that blood wording nowadays comes to me friendly not. For that I wrote. May if u are also friendly then push not that fake name for tonmake more interesting on anawake folks..

  • Salah A.
    01/30/2019 03:55

    تم

  • Helen P.
    01/30/2019 02:14

    ¿Tu la viste?

  • Helen P.
    01/30/2019 02:14

    Y yo por tonta no la vi 😖 Pensé que era el 21 en la noche pero era que se acaba en la madrugada del 21

  • Zenah N.
    01/29/2019 20:30

    SUBHANAALLAH!

  • Jmk J.
    01/29/2019 05:38

    سبحان الله

  • Gunnawan
    01/29/2019 05:16

    Cuma gambar animasi . Tunjukan gambar yang nyata ????

  • Kazi M.
    01/28/2019 07:11

    দেখলাম মন ভরে আপনিও দেখুন।

  • Joe G.
    01/28/2019 02:45

    La Luna Sangre.

  • Letty V.
    01/28/2019 01:26

    Gracias por compartir...Excelente!!🙂

  • Tarek T.
    01/27/2019 21:56

    سبحان الله والحمد لله ولاإله إلا الله وحده لاشريك له .

  • Rizwanul H.
    01/27/2019 01:46

    Then what's a Blue Moon

  • Khalil N.
    01/26/2019 19:54

    Very interesting and very wild but very very beautifull

  • GS G.
    01/25/2019 07:20

    It is symbol of madara’s comeback😂😂

  • Jmk J.
    01/25/2019 05:44

    سبحان الله والحمد لله ولاإله إلا الله وحده لاشريك له .

  • Bootz C.
    01/25/2019 04:45

    so my question is whether you would see the ground and everything glow red, if you were on the moon during this event?

  • Akrm M.
    01/25/2019 01:23

    والقمر قدرناه منازل حتى عاد كالعرجون القديم لا الشمس ينبغي لها أن تدرك القمر ولا الليل سابق النهار وكل في فلك يسبحون