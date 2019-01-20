What's a blood moon?

Twice a year, the moon turns red. That's what we call a "blood moon".
38 comments
Nguyen T.02/01/2019 08:05
Blood moon ball.
Maxime C.01/31/2019 23:01
et apres on dit que jme drogue
Chinta L.01/30/2019 18:33
Nopay Madison
Bora S.01/30/2019 16:44
How long funded that name? Last 10-20 years eleminati foundation who pushed war games to kids and wanted and worked for to produces a lot of guns for make world wars? I watched some old american movies from 90s they said orange moon. Red moon. But that blood wording nowadays comes to me friendly not. For that I wrote. May if u are also friendly then push not that fake name for tonmake more interesting on anawake folks..
Salah A.01/30/2019 03:55
تم
Helen P.01/30/2019 02:14
¿Tu la viste?
Helen P.01/30/2019 02:14
Y yo por tonta no la vi 😖 Pensé que era el 21 en la noche pero era que se acaba en la madrugada del 21
Zenah N.01/29/2019 20:30
SUBHANAALLAH!
Jmk J.01/29/2019 05:38
سبحان الله
Gunnawan01/29/2019 05:16
Cuma gambar animasi . Tunjukan gambar yang nyata ????
Kazi M.01/28/2019 07:11
দেখলাম মন ভরে আপনিও দেখুন।
Joe G.01/28/2019 02:45
La Luna Sangre.
Letty V.01/28/2019 01:26
Gracias por compartir...Excelente!!🙂
Tarek T.01/27/2019 21:56
سبحان الله والحمد لله ولاإله إلا الله وحده لاشريك له .
Rizwanul H.01/27/2019 01:46
Then what's a Blue Moon
Khalil N.01/26/2019 19:54
Very interesting and very wild but very very beautifull
GS G.01/25/2019 07:20
It is symbol of madara’s comeback😂😂
Jmk J.01/25/2019 05:44
سبحان الله والحمد لله ولاإله إلا الله وحده لاشريك له .
Bootz C.01/25/2019 04:45
so my question is whether you would see the ground and everything glow red, if you were on the moon during this event?
Akrm M.01/25/2019 01:23
والقمر قدرناه منازل حتى عاد كالعرجون القديم لا الشمس ينبغي لها أن تدرك القمر ولا الليل سابق النهار وكل في فلك يسبحون