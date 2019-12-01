What the Movies Got Right About the Future
We may not have flying cars, but could a real-life hoverboard be in your Christmas stocking this year? 👀
4 predictions of future technology that the movies got right
Autonomous Cars
Experiments on automated driving systems have been trialed since the 1950s. Movies and TV shows like: Knight Rider, Total Recall and Minority Report have showcased interactive driverless cars, set in the year 2054. But as soon as 2019, cars feature interactive computers, while Google and Tesla have tested self-driving cars on public roads. By 2020, self-driving cars could be a staple of ride sharing public transit package delivery.
Hoverboard
The hoverboard dazzled moviegoers in the 1989 sci-fi adventure Back to the Future 2. Despite not being as commonplace in that movie's “future” of 2015, modern attempts at hoverboards have yielded some success. Lexus has produced the Slide, a superconductor board that requires a magnetic surface to work. Others have created jet-powered flyboards. Others define hoverboards as a sort of vehicle that uses air to get it off the ground, but some argue that those are hovercrafts.
Video Calling
It may a feature of every smartphone and computer, but video phones were first shown on the big screen in the German expressionist film Metropolis — in 1927. The future tech then appeared in1968’s 2001: A Space Odyssey., which predicted they would be commonplace by 2001, and even work from space orbit. But instantaneous digital video conferencing beat the film by 16 years -- the first digital videophone becoming operational in 1985.
Virtual Reality
The concept of virtual reality was codified in pop culture Laurence Manning’s The Man Who Awoke in 1933. Total Recall and The Matrix popularized the idea of entire visual worlds that could be easily explored with eyewear or an implant — something they saw happening by 2085. But VR headsets already offer interactive experiences that could soon be at human eye resolution., with applications for entertainment education, and medical research.
Brut.
- 232.4k
- 3.7k
- 29
20 comments
CHarles A.12/10/2019 06:41
the First video call has been invented by Pilipino .
Fernando B.12/09/2019 13:25
Y los pos pobres seguiran a pata!😅😅😅😅
Nïhån N.12/08/2019 20:40
Urjfbç et Michel
Nïhån N.12/08/2019 20:39
Hdfwdffwghh66xgfwf
Zeki K.12/08/2019 05:33
🤔
Hugo S.12/07/2019 23:48
HAAAAAA ESOS VEHICULOS COSTARAN UNAS TRES LOCHAS.
Juana C.12/07/2019 22:52
amen
Mark M.12/06/2019 14:33
If they can't pick up from the pub , after having a couple beers . Then they are no good for anything. I prefer to drive my manual my self, Thanks you.
Nico G.12/06/2019 06:14
hoverboardd mao ni. Ika duha lovee
Axmed X.12/05/2019 22:47
Deeq
Chhaya M.12/05/2019 13:02
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=940185472839074&id=307753032748991
Halimo H.12/05/2019 11:46
Asxabta fesboog
Halimo H.12/05/2019 11:44
Asc
Mourad T.12/04/2019 23:03
77u
Adel D.12/04/2019 18:56
tesla le fait depuis 8ans et de serie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlThdr3O5Qo
Mobembo D.12/04/2019 11:37
.I LIKE THIS
Энхцогт М.12/04/2019 04:02
Ямар ч байсан авари осолгүй....., өөр олон давуу тал бий.
Jose T.12/04/2019 04:00
Para esa fecha se creará una ley para ya no utilizar energía eléctrica porque no existirá en ese entonces
Karlo O.12/04/2019 02:38
People becoming so much Crazy soon
Brut12/02/2019 13:44
From harnessing small atomic blasts to using radiation pressure from the sun, these astounding technologies could send you to space sooner than you might think. 🚀6