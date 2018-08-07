back
Why do green woodpeckers knock on wood ?
They knock on wood all day long with their beaks, but what exactly are woodpeckers trying to do? 🤔
08/07/2018 10:22 AM
- 1.3m
- 7.2k
- 97
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
74 comments
Imtiaz J.08/30/2018 17:29
Kaath khutio
Danish S.08/30/2018 08:43
Suban tari qudrat
Akhtar A.08/30/2018 05:29
Nice
Baldev S.08/29/2018 18:12
ਪੁਰਾਣੀ ਹੋਈ ਫੇਸ ਬੁਕ
Kamranrana K.08/29/2018 06:30
Nyc
Zunair K.08/28/2018 16:28
They
Youssef H.08/28/2018 11:15
In California there are huge pine trees that are laden with holes and most of them have acorns embedded in them put there by woodpeckers
Ranku K.08/28/2018 08:43
Lll
Samar A.08/27/2018 18:31
Mashallha
Hamza B.08/27/2018 14:38
سبحان الله العظيم
Muna J.08/27/2018 09:41
سبحان الله العظيم كيف بمنقار بعمل كل هذه الأمور والانسان يدان ويتصعبوا من كل شيء
Mohmad I.08/26/2018 22:50
سبحان الله
Babul08/25/2018 00:36
very good
Dayofmyljfe S.08/24/2018 21:58
سبحان الله
Chef A.08/24/2018 21:12
سبحان الله العظيم رب العرش العظيم سبحان الخالق سبحانه وتعالى وصلاة والسلام على سيدنا محمد رسول الله
Abdelkader M.08/24/2018 17:05
Ils s'entrainent au morse
Paula B.08/24/2018 06:24
xx
Buta S.08/23/2018 13:26
Nice
Vineet A.08/22/2018 18:50
They are called "kathphodwa" in Hindi.
Darshan R.08/22/2018 07:14
Nice