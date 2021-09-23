back

Why these beautiful spotted lanternflies must die

These beautiful spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over the North East. But if you see one, kill it immediately ... Here's why.

09/23/2021 12:27 PM

24 comments

  • Kenneth S.
    14 hours

    Just had one on my porch in chambersburg pa

  • TeAriki G.
    a day

    Why hasn't China or all those places had problems with them. You would think they would have bought them up by now

  • Claire B.
    a day

    Maybe actually check the fruit/veggie imports!?!?!??!!? -_-

  • Crow X.
    a day

    If you're having major problem with these pest then message me and let me know how much you're paying and I will come out and get rip of them all forever for you..I will make sure that in the future these pest will not exist with any human or their food...

  • Nadine V.
    2 days

    I’m pretty sure they are not poisonous to poultry, reptiles, and amphibians. Chickens and ducks are good at maintaining bug control. I’d be feeding them to all my reptiles and amphibians. Granted it’s not going to get rid of the issue but it could help a little.

  • Luis R.
    2 days

    imagine if they made the same rule toward feral cats. it would be kentucky fried kitten everywhere

  • Trevor M.
    3 days

    Who cares about a couple grapes or tress? If they kill us leave em alone

  • Axel B.
    3 days

    Oh it's China again lol... they are really good by following Sun Tzu's arts of war.

  • Kevin J.
    3 days

    I was a student of Universal technical Institute in exton back in 2018-2019. I was a part of the student housing service and had an apartment in this place called stone rise apartments in Glenmore (later renamed renew Glenmore). I can't tell you how many of these things I saw back then especially toward graduation. They were all over the entrance to my apartment building, had to be hundreds of the things but none of us knew what they were or where they came from. But after graduation I never saw or heard of them again till now.

  • Lanzuela W.
    3 days

    Vegans: They have FEELINGS so we musn't KILL them Vegetable Price: ↑Supply:↓Demand:↑ = EXPENSIVE LIMITED ROTTEN VEGETABLES. Good luck eating VEGAN supplements. If you STOP KILLING them

  • Amy D.
    3 days

    The government wants to track their whereabouts? Why don’t they just give it the Covid shot?

  • Anthony L.
    3 days

    Saw one in New Jersey

  • Apryl G.
    5 days

    I just saw one & a maintenance worker killed it in Manhattan!

  • Jean W.
    5 days

    Looks disgusting

  • Jason N.
    5 days

    I’d assume they were brought into New York and spread from there

  • Jason L.
    6 days

    These things are everywhere in jersey and Delaware and Pennsylvania

  • Kevin B.
    6 days

    Interesting. China, you say? Hmmmm

  • Jim D.
    6 days

    Kill them people they eat hops no beer for you

  • Maria V.
    6 days

    ❤️😂

  • Jordyn E.
    6 days

    So China couldn’t wipe out the world with COVID so it decided to create a bug that will wipe out our food supply and make us starve. Not surprised we’re hearing another disasters