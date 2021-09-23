back
Why these beautiful spotted lanternflies must die
These beautiful spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over the North East. But if you see one, kill it immediately ... Here's why.
09/23/2021 12:27 PM
24 comments
Kenneth S.14 hours
Just had one on my porch in chambersburg pa
TeAriki G.a day
Why hasn't China or all those places had problems with them. You would think they would have bought them up by now
Claire B.a day
Maybe actually check the fruit/veggie imports!?!?!??!!? -_-
Crow X.a day
If you're having major problem with these pest then message me and let me know how much you're paying and I will come out and get rip of them all forever for you..I will make sure that in the future these pest will not exist with any human or their food...
Nadine V.2 days
I’m pretty sure they are not poisonous to poultry, reptiles, and amphibians. Chickens and ducks are good at maintaining bug control. I’d be feeding them to all my reptiles and amphibians. Granted it’s not going to get rid of the issue but it could help a little.
Luis R.2 days
imagine if they made the same rule toward feral cats. it would be kentucky fried kitten everywhere
Trevor M.3 days
Who cares about a couple grapes or tress? If they kill us leave em alone
Axel B.3 days
Oh it's China again lol... they are really good by following Sun Tzu's arts of war.
Kevin J.3 days
I was a student of Universal technical Institute in exton back in 2018-2019. I was a part of the student housing service and had an apartment in this place called stone rise apartments in Glenmore (later renamed renew Glenmore). I can't tell you how many of these things I saw back then especially toward graduation. They were all over the entrance to my apartment building, had to be hundreds of the things but none of us knew what they were or where they came from. But after graduation I never saw or heard of them again till now.
Lanzuela W.3 days
Vegans: They have FEELINGS so we musn't KILL them Vegetable Price: ↑Supply:↓Demand:↑ = EXPENSIVE LIMITED ROTTEN VEGETABLES. Good luck eating VEGAN supplements. If you STOP KILLING them
Amy D.3 days
The government wants to track their whereabouts? Why don’t they just give it the Covid shot?
Anthony L.3 days
Saw one in New Jersey
Apryl G.5 days
I just saw one & a maintenance worker killed it in Manhattan!
Jean W.5 days
Looks disgusting
Jason N.5 days
I’d assume they were brought into New York and spread from there
Jason L.6 days
These things are everywhere in jersey and Delaware and Pennsylvania
Kevin B.6 days
Interesting. China, you say? Hmmmm
Jim D.6 days
Kill them people they eat hops no beer for you
Maria V.6 days
❤️😂
Jordyn E.6 days
So China couldn’t wipe out the world with COVID so it decided to create a bug that will wipe out our food supply and make us starve. Not surprised we’re hearing another disasters