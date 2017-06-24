Zuckerberg on communities

Mark Zuckerberg on why real-world communities need new online tools.
Eric W.06/26/2017 12:22
Facebook is the beast the bible is talking bout and that German Jew Mark Zuckerberg is the brainchild for this generation of Nazis
Marcello N.06/26/2017 11:39
If Facebook is basing their format on Studies then it will only create a short solution. It's called a cultural divide and no amount of educated individuals groups can prevent that divide. It's time to experiment with intelligence over education. They need to silent recruit people from different educational, ethnicities & cultural backgrounds and form a super society of bridge gappers. Facebook you have the platform to reinvent yourself over & over for years to come...
Juan M.06/25/2017 19:08
Whats "meaningful communities"
Shoniber J.06/25/2017 10:27
http://www.ifyouonlynews.com/human-interest/5-most-racist-pages-on-facebook-images/
Shoniber J.06/25/2017 10:27
Shoniber J.06/25/2017 10:27
Shoniber J.06/25/2017 10:27
Shoniber J.06/25/2017 10:26
Sandra R.06/25/2017 07:34
Walter L.06/24/2017 22:02
I see this guy's face and all I see is a thief who stole some one else's idea to start Facebook. A thief! Not creative. Not smart. Don't believe him. Don't trust his "ideas"
Ralph A.06/24/2017 20:13
Remember this was the same guy who wanted to hook up India but they has to follow his rules
Adrian A.06/24/2017 20:12
Except digital media can also disconnect us from person to person communication, and in many instances it can propagate feelings of loneliness. Notice how I said can.
Theresa B.06/24/2017 19:51
Don't make it hard for small businesses to be seen mark!
Leah B.06/24/2017 19:32
I wouldn't call a bunch of ppl blasting their opinions at everyone connecting Mark. A lot of people just want to hear themselves talk and they are starved for attention. I'd say the majority of adults neglect themselves. Human touch releases oxytocin ... Reading a comment thread releases alcohol out of a bottle for me. People don't need "followers" or 5,000 "friends" to survive, they need a family and friends or even just one person to care about them. When you start looking at people in large numbers like this, you overlook everyone's individual humanity. We all need money, why don't u connect a billion people to a substantial healthy life. It starts with cooperation and a team working together. Makes people feel great. Especially if they can express their own truth in a masterly way. Facebook isn't the place for that... Facebook is the consolidation of all our old communicative tools. Community happens face to face. When actions of one person impact another. Money would help. But I'm afraid the powers at be definitely don't want us to unify and live productive fulfilling lives. Not surprised they're trying to sell us this garbage.
Kelsey L.06/24/2017 15:09
he's totally gonna run
Rob A.06/24/2017 14:43
Kathleen S.06/24/2017 13:05
yeah and look what FB has done ... it's become a new venue for bullying and resulting in suicide by young people; it's become a venue for trashing of conservative values and traditions. It's also become a venue for one young man to become a billionaire virtually overnight ....
Michael J.06/24/2017 12:38
Facebook was great at connecting people, of course they were. But then they started limiting who shows up on your feed based on interactions. This lead Republicans to have their opinions reinforced by Republicans and Democrats have their opinions reinforced by Democrats. Adding "community's " seems like a great idea in theory. But it has created the echo-chamber. These actions have divided us further. Stop limiting the scope of who see's our posts and people with different ideas will be able to exchange ideas and find common ground.
Jake C.06/24/2017 11:48
The meme wars are here and humanity as a species is powerless to stop it. The internet has unintentionally exposed the flaws in human psychology and now we know why we can't trust ourselves to be responsible caretakers of the natural world.
Noelle K.06/24/2017 07:36
