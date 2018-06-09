back
A cigarette surfboard to raise awareness about plastic pollution
This surfboard is made of 10,000 cigarette butts. Industrial designer Taylor Lane tells us why he created it.
06/09/2018 7:06 AM
- 712.9k
- 6.3k
- 278
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
121 comments
Ale A.04/29/2019 23:15
Una surf board hecha con colillas de cigarillos
Thidachanok B.07/20/2018 01:47
Cigarette is poison to the world and poison to the people who smoke it. I wonder why they were create this thing.
Cristina R.06/30/2018 22:55
amazing! 🙌🏼👍🏼
Naveen K.06/30/2018 17:15
nica sir
Mimi F.06/29/2018 12:31
Benjamin 🌟
Adnan T.06/29/2018 07:25
Arsalan A Khan Akhundzai
Annie J.06/29/2018 05:03
Congrats
Idayra R.06/29/2018 03:20
with all those ciggies you smoke.
Daryl D.06/29/2018 01:02
Boss and madam. tin cans and plastics will do too. San Juan will be certified Legendary.
Myk D.06/28/2018 15:46
feeling ko makaka 10 akong surf board neto hahahah
Santhosh S.06/28/2018 00:14
Good
Jannatul F.06/27/2018 21:14
Looking forward to see your video like this 😁
Megan L.06/27/2018 20:36
intriguing
Shraddha R.06/27/2018 14:25
you should collect them too. Then you can make something out of them.
Calvin P.06/27/2018 04:01
I want to do something like this man
Ahmed M.06/27/2018 02:47
he said butt hehehe
Jacquie M.06/26/2018 23:00
🤢🤮
Nisanth S.06/26/2018 16:33
iadp goals huh
Neelam J.06/26/2018 16:14
bro
ರಘು ಸ.06/26/2018 04:17
If it breaks , it's dangerous for nature