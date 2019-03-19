back
Incredible dancer is shredding stereotypes
She's not here to fit in. She's here to own the dance floor — and smash stereotypes along the way. 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼
02/10/2019 6:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 7:59 AM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
150 comments
Nebula L.03/19/2019 18:49
WHERE IS HER TUTU AND CROWN💗💖
Pravin S.03/18/2019 18:39
Get it 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾
Connie R.03/16/2019 02:04
Shes trying.
Rosarina D.03/16/2019 00:29
Brilliant young lady
Mecca L.03/15/2019 15:34
Keep on pushing Princess. Let the negativity naysayers eat crow. 🎶🎉🥰💃🏾🎶👸🏽
Deedee O.03/15/2019 10:22
such an inspiration this young girl is she has that X factor that motivation to push forward witj your dreams , that is the key to success and goog self esteem x
Godric S.03/14/2019 22:39
Nope umm nope didn't destroy stereo type this girl needs to look after her health but maybe this will help lose those pounds that'll cause some serious issue's down the road
Susan Q.03/14/2019 15:57
You go girl! You will go far!
Aileen M.03/12/2019 01:13
, ......can you mind of her when she was a wee lassie.
Michael U.03/11/2019 16:51
Why not lose the weight no such thing as fat healthy
Heather M.03/11/2019 15:53
GIRL GET IT !!
Marge B.03/11/2019 00:30
Do you think maybe she likes herself and her body, and why should she change to confirm what others think she should be. Instead of judging her , work on yourself.
Ritamarie K.03/10/2019 21:20
Keep that thing you're doing something positive picture of life there always be negative people with bad coming who would like to stand in your way keep dancing with all your heart all your mind and soul for the sky is the limit and you are in control Jehovah God got you always don't forget it put him first before everything else and you will be blessed beyond measure
Debra H.03/10/2019 17:05
Awesome girl
Kathy F.03/10/2019 16:47
Bump what people say,dance girl
Megan L.03/10/2019 12:13
She’s an avid dancer yet is still overweight - doesn’t this tell the haters that her problem is medical rather than lifestyle? Be kind, people. She’s amazing 💞
Beth C.03/10/2019 03:54
I applaud her!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
April P.03/10/2019 00:40
Wow I am amazied by her attitude after all she been thought...god bless her I love it!
Janie-Lee M.03/09/2019 17:00
Bit jealous really of that spin lol
Angel C.03/09/2019 07:09
But she can loose weight if she really wants it ......