Interview with a project manager at Surfrider
Can we live without plastic bottles? Diane Beaumenay-Joannet, project manager at Surfrider Foundation, is convinced that we can. There's even a way to stop companies from producing them.
08/14/2018 6:57 AM
14 comments
Brahim B.08/30/2018 17:57
Il faut exterminer cette matière de nos maisons c'est tout
Mohamed H.08/26/2018 17:46
Je suis avec vous Je commence
Ahmed M.08/25/2018 09:56
L9itlk projet 😂😂😂
Ouazzoug B.08/24/2018 20:05
Bien sûr que la solution existe avec l'utilisation du verre qui présente un doute avantage, celui d'être biodégradable et dont la matière première est disponible en très grande quantité. Ça nécessite évidemment de la volonté politique comme celle de COP21. On peut assimiler le problème du plastique aux enjeux climatiques.
Cabaas M.08/17/2018 20:25
Kamran R.08/15/2018 19:11
One day plastic will live here and no one live here.
Max O.08/14/2018 20:40
why not just create jobs and learn to recycle to clean up the damn earth.. not just whindge about it... cuz crap currently in use or discarded isn't just magicly going to go away if we instantly stop using it ya dumb shit hippie activists
Linda D.08/14/2018 18:15
Yes we grew up without any plastic at all. We drank out of glass bottles and tin cans. Our toys were made of wood or metal. We mowed our lawns with manual rotary push mowers. Our take out food was in tins, cardboard or paper. We brought our groceries home in cloth or paper bags. Our fresh meats were wrapped in butchers paper. We CAN & HAVE lived without plastics~ It’s an unnecessary evil~
Derrick A.08/14/2018 16:23
Or why can’t we do what other countries do? A small deposit takes care of the problem!
Troy W.08/14/2018 13:50
With todays technology they, the manufacturers can change to a degradable form of containment that will disappear and can be consumed by plants and animals as it is manufacturers are only lookng at the cheaper alternative and no reguards to the health of the environments, animals, and people.
Cameron C.08/14/2018 10:00
Did not have plastic bottles when I was a teen, we survived. A better question is can we live without many other items that pollute our planet. The examples are endless. I could pick a thousand items, lets pick lawnmowers for example. Has to a billion out there that, cause accidents, take gas, shoot out emissions into atmosphere and raises co2 levels. Eliminate them and just let grass grow free of pesticides and fertilizer. We have to start thinking in these terms to really make a difference.
Rosina G.08/14/2018 09:01
Lovely really agree with what she says
Bill M.08/14/2018 07:31
Hemp can replace plastics
Tin K.08/14/2018 07:14
it is a crazy question human lived without plastic for 500,000years and plastic is only invented just recently...