The future of soccer, as envisioned by young aficionados

These kids are playing in the world's largest soccer tournament for 10- to 12-year-olds: the Danone Nations Cup. This is their vision for the future of soccer.

08/18/2020 4:59 PMupdated: 10/08/2020 9:05 AM

28 comments

  • Ray B.
    09/14/2020 23:40

    Besides being a sport that practically anybody can play it is a clean sport they play the ball not th playrer

  • Ray B.
    09/14/2020 23:37

    No really but they do have more endurance then men

  • Khandoker H.
    09/12/2020 14:40

    Good.

  • T K.
    09/11/2020 19:20

    Soccer or football is a good sport for both Girls and boys.

  • Ken O.
    09/10/2020 23:30

    😒

  • Guillermo B.
    09/10/2020 22:16

    No entiendo la comparación si ustedes las mujeres son muy capases guapa!

  • Justin R.
    09/10/2020 20:56

    Te felicito princesa

  • Justin R.
    09/10/2020 20:50

    Los felicitó grendes eroes sigan con sus sueños porque pronto seran reales.

  • Pito B.
    09/09/2020 04:47

    DANIELA. TE. AMO. DESDE. FLORIDA.

  • Chuck C.
    09/05/2020 09:21

    Be nice

  • Derit S.
    08/30/2020 23:29

    Gd

  • Ritchie L.
    08/30/2020 12:11

    Boys and girls are different. Thank God for that!

  • Jose V.
    08/30/2020 02:58

    G.i

  • Coronado J.
    08/29/2020 22:40

    Si funeral futbol serial mas interesante no me gusta el soccer arriva el cruz azul

  • Hermelindo B.
    08/28/2020 02:41

    Congrats to usa team congrats

  • Hermelindo B.
    08/28/2020 02:40

    I admire the soccer womens from usa they gave more love to the SPORT soccer they gave World tittles and the mens don't gave any world título i love soccer womens play better than t the mens

  • Hermelindo B.
    08/28/2020 02:35

    Ustedes son las mejores el fútbol femenino es lo máximo

  • Jose B.
    08/28/2020 00:41

    Te pareces a laura ingals

  • Stephen M.
    08/27/2020 19:30

    Who cares

  • Fernando S.
    08/25/2020 18:05

    that's the real football not handball,

