back
The future of soccer, as envisioned by young aficionados
These kids are playing in the world's largest soccer tournament for 10- to 12-year-olds: the Danone Nations Cup. This is their vision for the future of soccer.
08/18/2020 4:59 PMupdated: 10/08/2020 9:05 AM
28 comments
Ray B.09/14/2020 23:40
Besides being a sport that practically anybody can play it is a clean sport they play the ball not th playrer
Ray B.09/14/2020 23:37
No really but they do have more endurance then men
Khandoker H.09/12/2020 14:40
Good.
T K.09/11/2020 19:20
Soccer or football is a good sport for both Girls and boys.
Ken O.09/10/2020 23:30
😒
Guillermo B.09/10/2020 22:16
No entiendo la comparación si ustedes las mujeres son muy capases guapa!
Justin R.09/10/2020 20:56
Te felicito princesa
Justin R.09/10/2020 20:50
Los felicitó grendes eroes sigan con sus sueños porque pronto seran reales.
Pito B.09/09/2020 04:47
DANIELA. TE. AMO. DESDE. FLORIDA.
Chuck C.09/05/2020 09:21
Be nice
Derit S.08/30/2020 23:29
Gd
Ritchie L.08/30/2020 12:11
Boys and girls are different. Thank God for that!
Jose V.08/30/2020 02:58
G.i
Coronado J.08/29/2020 22:40
Si funeral futbol serial mas interesante no me gusta el soccer arriva el cruz azul
Hermelindo B.08/28/2020 02:41
Congrats to usa team congrats
Hermelindo B.08/28/2020 02:40
I admire the soccer womens from usa they gave more love to the SPORT soccer they gave World tittles and the mens don't gave any world título i love soccer womens play better than t the mens
Hermelindo B.08/28/2020 02:35
Ustedes son las mejores el fútbol femenino es lo máximo
Jose B.08/28/2020 00:41
Te pareces a laura ingals
Stephen M.08/27/2020 19:30
Who cares
Fernando S.08/25/2020 18:05
that's the real football not handball,