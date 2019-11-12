The Life of Tony Parker

International basketball star

He is one of the few French athletes to have succeeded in the U.S., he’s won four NBA championships, he is William Anthony Parker, Jr. or mostly known as Tony Parker. Tony Parker was born in Belgium in 1982 to an American father and a Dutch mother. His father was a professional basketball player and his maternal grandfather was awarded the Purple Heart, a renowned U.S. military decoration. At 15, he enrolled at the INSEP, the French National Institute of Sport (Expertise, and Performance to continue his education and decided to become a French citizen.

At 17, he signed his first professional contract with PSG Racing. At 19, he quit Paris Basket Racing to try his luck in the U.S. where he joined the San Antonio Spurs. On November 6, 2001, he became the youngest starter in NBA history. In 2003, he became the first French NBA champion. In March 2007, He released a rap album called “Tony Parker” which featured Booba, Soprano and Jamie Foxx. It’s was a commercial failure. At 25, he married actress Eva Longoria. In 2011, during the NBA strike, he came back to France and played 11 games with the Villeurbanne club for a salary of $1,650 a month. At 29, he met French journalist Axelle Francine. Together, they had two sons: Josh, born in 2014 and Liam, born in 2016.

In 2013, he was named the EuroBasket MVP while playing with the French national team. In 2014, he became a majority shareholder and president of the ASVEL club of Villeurbanne. At 32, he won his 4th NBA championship while playing with the Spurs. When he was 34, his 2nd son was born a few days before the Rio Olympic Games began. In October 2018, he left the Spurs to join the Charlotte Hornets. In 17 years with the Spurs, he played 1,198 games and scored an average of 15.8 points per game. On June 10, 2019, he announced his retirement. At 37, he opened the Tony Parker Adéquat Academy in Lyon, which aims to offer employment to as many young people as possible. On November 11, 2019, the San Antonio Spurs honored Tony Parker with a jersey retirement ceremony. None of their players will ever again wear the number 9.

