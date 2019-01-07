This giant wave in Brazil causes significant damage

The Amerindians call it "the destroyer". It is the longest wave in the world. 🌊
101 comments
Jamie P.07/25/2019 19:37
Wild!!!
Aibie F.07/25/2019 02:31
nice to surf!
Aleksandr C.07/25/2019 01:45
Brazilian Portuguese almost sounds like a mix of Russian and Spanish
Yannick L.07/24/2019 20:24
l'annee prochaine
Diane H.04/13/2019 01:47
Wow this is amazing ,yet scary at the same time.
Calvin R.03/15/2019 16:55
, something for the bucket list or nah? 🔥🌀
Md S.03/08/2019 17:32
Let us find out with the help of modern science and mathematics, what is the correct and true religion? Which can solve human problems, # modern science: https://youtu.be/cPkDQvmDviQ https://youtu.be/TjvmlW2oxB8 https://youtu.be/js2XNvcTwFY medical science: https://youtu.be/ISJs_MsecLc https://youtu.be/h_GpRDsbJl4 # mathematical miracle: https://youtu.be/7JwubLNU63c https://youtu.be/K4xCPbJEsP4 https://youtu.be/YCWzBkCs94g https://youtu.be/K4xCPbJEsP4 https://youtu.be/--L_tQDQdcc https://youtu.be/UmNgibcL3N0 https://youtu.be/hNafY_mWOQ4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbAzPv9hkhg&feature=share https://youtu.be/nuT9NZw5Ab8 https://youtu.be/VcPD1ISQsKw https://youtu.be/N6EznaEmWoU # embryological science: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn5fWwAp5IomJb4Gv1frEjA https://youtu.be/ysHffycehY0 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn5fWwAp5IomJb4Gv1frEjA https://youtu.be/HdqpxdEeDdU https://youtu.be/9BHG4VBG2EA https://youtu.be/1eSdyqI8rUM # God's word: https://youtu.be/nTppOfT1dKc https://youtu.be/SiDaijFbTT4 https://youtu.be/9RuQMD4yYWg https://youtu.be/WEYZ3YjwkAE # woman rights: https://youtu.be/Wd7c4OPi_UY # comon words : https://youtu.be/yfhc32Pca9s # Debate with other religion: https://youtu.be/XOD2KXXzsjM https://youtu.be/SiDaijFbTT4 https://youtu.be/nTppOfT1dKc https://youtu.be/u3Z-XFq8F_w https://youtu.be/3c1tATNXuYE https://youtu.be/vtyJxxffHFs # Atheist: https://youtu.be/1VJMT77QqB0 https://youtu.be/AS_7BYXEbbE https://youtu.be/Ok1jOHGM_60 https://youtu.be/BYqzhR_WsW4 https://youtu.be/KevKL5v0rpE https://youtu.be/i6_fb5VPaFc https://youtu.be/XEcocSZnk1g https://youtu.be/RuZh8Tt8v-A # Let's find out the true religions channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3YmP7nqf514I1zh1eVbzrA errors in holy book Bible :: https://youtu.be/X7bxBy8H7Yw https://youtu.be/_QCmlCux82c https://youtu.be/Kz8yDqRQmMM https://youtu.be/hVb2ZOXr8z8 https://youtu.be/aipL6AAVajk # Accurate accurancy of the Qur'an: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3YmP7nqf514I1zh1eVbzrA Wins the truth, lying is lost, the solution is open for you, Think once, 1400 years ago the message is still for the people, let's go on the path of truth,
Nicole K.03/08/2019 10:16
:0
Jaki J.03/07/2019 06:57
Guess i don't need sleep i found my nightmares right here
Eben T.03/06/2019 17:16
Would you paddle in ?
Vicky W.03/06/2019 14:01
Its a bore. You can surf them.
Christopher M.03/04/2019 00:22
Dont forget about bull sharks. Thats a big ole river of nope.
Dawn C.03/03/2019 17:49
I was wondering what other live animals were in the water with them.
Bryan G.03/03/2019 16:57
a little explanation more on how that baby whale found it's way into the rainforest
Amy D.03/03/2019 03:18
Rachel Tedesco
Isabel S.02/27/2019 17:02
How about surfing the Garonne
Shere V.02/27/2019 15:57
pls tag aum. She wants to go here
Autumn L.02/27/2019 00:28
Amerindians...what the hell is that...
Marcel B.02/26/2019 22:24
Brazilian = amerindians? 😩😩😩
Badgeraint B.02/26/2019 16:41
Severn bore...