What is ethological equitation?
'It's we who have entered the equine world and not the other way around, so it's incumbent upon us to learn about it' Better understanding horses and creating a trusting relationship with them: this is what 'ethological equitation' is all about. And this French stud farm has made it a priority.
09/19/2018 7:11 AM
