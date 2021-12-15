back
When soccer takes on inequality
Can soccer fight child poverty or end gender inequality? These soccer players thought so, and they're helping make it happen… This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
12/15/2021 11:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:37
When soccer takes on inequality
- 4:24
This activist built a nonprofit while living in a shelter
- 4:20
This clothing swap will change the way you dress
- 7:19
Meet Global Citizen Festival's founder, Hugh Evans
- 3:47
How this race car driver with paralysis began driving again
- 4:15
Could maple trees save us from water scarcity?
0 comments