International
Africa

South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.

A corruption inquiry in South Africa was briefly interrupted after former police chief Julius Mkhwanazi accidentally got tissue paper stuck to his head. #southafrica #corruption #viralvideo
Published on
16
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
All survive plane crash in Somalia.
All survive plane crash in Somalia.
À suivre
All survive plane crash in Somalia.
All survive plane crash in Somalia.
International
Africa

South African commissioner gets paper stuck to his head.

A corruption inquiry in South Africa was briefly interrupted after former police chief Julius Mkhwanazi accidentally got tissue paper stuck to his head. #southafrica #corruption #viralvideo
Publié le
16
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
All survive plane crash in Somalia.
All survive plane crash in Somalia.
À suivre
All survive plane crash in Somalia.
All survive plane crash in Somalia.

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