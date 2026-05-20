US
Society

Arizona college’s faulty AI system skips dozens of student names at graduation.

A U.S. college graduation ceremony erupted in boos after an AI tool used to read students’ names malfunctioned. At Glendale Community College in Arizona, multiple names were mispronounced during commencement last week, while some students’ names were skipped altogether. Some graduates walked across the stage as the wrong name appeared on the screen behind them. College president Tiffany Hernandez told the crowd the issue was caused by AI. She initially said students would not be allowed to walk again, but after backlash from the audience, the college reversed course and let affected graduates return to the stage, this time with their names read by a person. #ai #graduation #arizona #college #technology
Published on
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
US
Society

Arizona college’s faulty AI system skips dozens of student names at graduation.

A U.S. college graduation ceremony erupted in boos after an AI tool used to read students’ names malfunctioned. At Glendale Community College in Arizona, multiple names were mispronounced during commencement last week, while some students’ names were skipped altogether. Some graduates walked across the stage as the wrong name appeared on the screen behind them. College president Tiffany Hernandez told the crowd the issue was caused by AI. She initially said students would not be allowed to walk again, but after backlash from the audience, the college reversed course and let affected graduates return to the stage, this time with their names read by a person. #ai #graduation #arizona #college #technology
Publié le
20
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."

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