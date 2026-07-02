Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.

NYPD bodycam footage shows officers detaining Russian rooftop artists Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus after they climbed the Empire State Building’s antenna spire. The couple unfurled a banner reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace,” before Beerkus appeared to propose atop the skyscraper. They were taken into custody without incident after climbing back down. Nikolau and Beerkus were featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story. The Empire State Building described the climb as unauthorized, and authorities have not said how the pair accessed the restricted structure. #empirestatebuilding #nypd #newyorkcity #skywalkers #rooftopping