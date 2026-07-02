US
Society

Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.

NYPD bodycam footage shows officers detaining Russian rooftop artists Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus after they climbed the Empire State Building’s antenna spire. The couple unfurled a banner reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace,” before Beerkus appeared to propose atop the skyscraper. They were taken into custody without incident after climbing back down. Nikolau and Beerkus were featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story. The Empire State Building described the climb as unauthorized, and authorities have not said how the pair accessed the restricted structure. #empirestatebuilding #nypd #newyorkcity #skywalkers #rooftopping
Published on
02
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
French man calls out racist claims that Black World Cup players aren’t French.
French man calls out racist claims that Black World Cup players aren’t French.
À suivre
French man calls out racist claims that Black World Cup players aren’t French.
French man calls out racist claims that Black World Cup players aren’t French.
US
Society

Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.

NYPD bodycam footage shows officers detaining Russian rooftop artists Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus after they climbed the Empire State Building’s antenna spire. The couple unfurled a banner reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace,” before Beerkus appeared to propose atop the skyscraper. They were taken into custody without incident after climbing back down. Nikolau and Beerkus were featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story. The Empire State Building described the climb as unauthorized, and authorities have not said how the pair accessed the restricted structure. #empirestatebuilding #nypd #newyorkcity #skywalkers #rooftopping
Publié le
02
/
07
/
2026
À suivre
French man calls out racist claims that Black World Cup players aren’t French.
French man calls out racist claims that Black World Cup players aren’t French.
À suivre
French man calls out racist claims that Black World Cup players aren’t French.
French man calls out racist claims that Black World Cup players aren’t French.

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