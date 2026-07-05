US
Society

Firework shoots into audience and starts a fire on Coors Field.

A rogue firework fell into the audience at the Coors Field America 250 celebration, causing onlookers to run from the flames. Brut.  journalist Jami Male was in attendance at the July 4 event when the incident occurred.
Published on
05
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.
Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.
À suivre
Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.
Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.
US
Society

Firework shoots into audience and starts a fire on Coors Field.

A rogue firework fell into the audience at the Coors Field America 250 celebration, causing onlookers to run from the flames. Brut.  journalist Jami Male was in attendance at the July 4 event when the incident occurred.
Publié le
05
/
07
/
2026
À suivre
Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.
Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.
À suivre
Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.
Couple arrested after climbing the Empire State Building.

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