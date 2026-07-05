Firework shoots into audience and starts a fire on Coors Field.
A rogue firework fell into the audience at the Coors Field America 250 celebration, causing onlookers to run from the flames. Brut. journalist Jami Male was in attendance at the July 4 event when the incident occurred.
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Firework shoots into audience and starts a fire on Coors Field.
A rogue firework fell into the audience at the Coors Field America 250 celebration, causing onlookers to run from the flames. Brut. journalist Jami Male was in attendance at the July 4 event when the incident occurred.
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