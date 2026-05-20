US
Society

Tim Heidecker talks to Brut. about Infowars.

“We should be way more vocal against fascism… and use whatever power [we] have to stop what Trump’s doing.” Tim Heidecker is a comedian, actor, writer, and musician known for absurdist comedy, including Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and On Cinema. In 2026, he became part of The Onion’s planned takeover of Infowars, with The Onion naming him as the proposed creative director of its version of the site. Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith talked to Heidecker at the Cannes Film Festival about the state of the world, satire, and how to write comedy when real headlines feel like The Onion. #timheidecker #theonion #cannesfilmfestival #satire #infowars
Published on
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
US
Society

Tim Heidecker talks to Brut. about Infowars.

“We should be way more vocal against fascism… and use whatever power [we] have to stop what Trump’s doing.” Tim Heidecker is a comedian, actor, writer, and musician known for absurdist comedy, including Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and On Cinema. In 2026, he became part of The Onion’s planned takeover of Infowars, with The Onion naming him as the proposed creative director of its version of the site. Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith talked to Heidecker at the Cannes Film Festival about the state of the world, satire, and how to write comedy when real headlines feel like The Onion. #timheidecker #theonion #cannesfilmfestival #satire #infowars
Publié le
20
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."

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